Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells $685,019.78 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 345.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 244,173 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1,364.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 268,754 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

