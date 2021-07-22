Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Sells $581,699.30 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

