Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 713.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

