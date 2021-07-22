Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Intact Financial stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.13. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $101.76 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

