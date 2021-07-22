Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Intact Financial stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.13. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $101.76 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

