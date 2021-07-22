Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $16.95

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $17.70. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 89 shares traded.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

