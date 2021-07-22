Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.800-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.94 billion.Intel also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,038,356. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

