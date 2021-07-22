Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70. Interfor has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

