Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XENT. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

