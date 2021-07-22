Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.23.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
