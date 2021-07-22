Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

