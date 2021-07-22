Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $980.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $825.00 to $980.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $924.50.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $944.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.05. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

