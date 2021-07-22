Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MHIVF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of Invesque in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHIVF opened at $2.56 on Monday. Invesque has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

