Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 849 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,248% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.
Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.27.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
Featured Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.