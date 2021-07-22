Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 849 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,248% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.