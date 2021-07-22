Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,117. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,016.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $91.40.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.