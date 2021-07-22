Ionic Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $21,780,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $776,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,894,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 3,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,422. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

