Ionic Capital Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSAC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,950,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition by 184.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,031. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

