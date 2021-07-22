Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCPU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $9,365,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000.

OTCMKTS TBCPU traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

