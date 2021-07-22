Ionic Capital Management LLC Sells 160,728 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,728 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 14,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,035. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

