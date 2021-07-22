Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Cut by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 42.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

