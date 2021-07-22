iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,669 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 125.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,664,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.52. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

