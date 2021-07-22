iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report sales of $355.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $372.24 million. iRobot reported sales of $279.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.06. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.