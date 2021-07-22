Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 93,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

