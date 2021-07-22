iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.93. 3,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,703. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.