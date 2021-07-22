iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

