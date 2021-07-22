Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of ITCB opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

