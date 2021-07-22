James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.27. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

