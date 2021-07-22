Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.76 Million in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $835,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 93.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

TechTarget stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

