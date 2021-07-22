Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000.

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.