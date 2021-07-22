Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000.

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

