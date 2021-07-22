Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 185,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,540,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,615,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,065,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

