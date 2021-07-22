Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $16,951,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 197,930 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 388,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 257,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.72.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $1,880,650.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,226 shares in the company, valued at $32,256,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,121,503 shares of company stock worth $62,500,837. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion and a PE ratio of 108.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.