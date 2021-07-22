Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,298 Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAACU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $48,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,755,000.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

