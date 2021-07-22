Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.59 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,914,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 912,637 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,589,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $284.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

