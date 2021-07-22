Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $254.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

