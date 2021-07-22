Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ferrari by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Ferrari by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.38. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

