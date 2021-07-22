Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,736,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.10. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

