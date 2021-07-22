Janus International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,104 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 790% compared to the typical volume of 461 put options.
Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.68.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.