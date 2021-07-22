Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of Temenos stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.91. 4,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,428. Temenos has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.72.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

