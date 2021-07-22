Jeffrey Kappler Sells 1,717 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 542.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 53.1% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

