Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.00 ($34.12).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €28.62 ($33.67) on Monday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a one year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.