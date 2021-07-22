Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Has $107.51 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 829,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624,645 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for about 2.8% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $107,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $111.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.92 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

