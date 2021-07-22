Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 2.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Atlassian worth $78,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,062,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170,372 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $2,182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 33,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.66. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 334.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.81.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.