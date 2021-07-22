Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $6.91 Million Position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 327,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tuya during the first quarter valued at $9,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tuya during the first quarter valued at $89,683,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $15,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $264,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TUYA stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,662. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

