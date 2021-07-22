JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,545. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -302.13. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

