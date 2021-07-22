Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.
NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.17. 365,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
