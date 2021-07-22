Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.17. 365,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

