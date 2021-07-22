JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 747,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STSA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

