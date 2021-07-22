JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,986 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of BankFinancial worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BankFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. BankFinancial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $165.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

