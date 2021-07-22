JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 493,558.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDHL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

