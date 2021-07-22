JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Energy Fuels worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $745.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

