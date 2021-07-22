JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $18.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10. Prosus has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

