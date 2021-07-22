JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to Underweight

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a SEK 93 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 85.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SVNLY. Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities began coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

