Jrs Investments Llc Sells 4,742 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $307,992.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $803,925.54.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $629,559.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $511,963.60.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,340.60 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,493 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

